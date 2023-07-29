Zesty and Flavorful Lemon Pepper Fish Recipe

Here’s a mouthwatering Lemon Pepper Fish recipe:

Ingredients:

– 4 fish fillets (any white fish like tilapia, cod, or snapper)

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice

– 1 teaspoon lemon zest

– 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/4 teaspoon paprika

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 tablespoons butter (or margarine)

– Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

– Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the fish fillets under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels.

2. In a shallow dish, combine the lemon juice, lemon zest, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, and paprika. Mix well to form a marinade.

3. Place the fish fillets in the marinade, ensuring they are coated on both sides. Let them marinate for about 15-20 minutes to absorb the flavors.

4. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat.

5. Once the skillet is hot, add the marinated fish fillets. Cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side or until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

6. While cooking, baste the fish occasionally with the melted butter mixture from the skillet to keep it moist and flavorful.

7. Once the fish is cooked, transfer the fillets to a serving plate.

8. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and serve with lemon wedges on the side for an extra burst of citrus flavor.

9. Enjoy your delicious Lemon Pepper Fish as a main dish, accompanied by a side of steamed vegetables, salad, or rice.

Note: You can adjust the amount of lemon juice and black pepper according to your taste preferences. Feel free to add other herbs or spices if desired. Enjoy your flavorful and zesty fish preparation!