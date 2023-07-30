Al-Badr Hybrid terrorist arrested in Srinagar with arms and ammunition

On Saturday, the police reported the arrest of a terrorist associated with the proscribed Al-Badr group in Srinagar. The captured individual, identified as Arfat Yusuf, hails from Rajpora Pulwama. The arrest was carried out by a Srinagar Police team based on specific intelligence received from the Batamaloo area of the city.

The authorities discovered incriminating material, including a pistol, 20 live rounds, and two magazines, in Yusuf’s possession. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was planning terror activities in the South Kashmir Range. Fortunately, the arrest occurred before he could execute any attacks in Srinagar.

Yusuf was linked to previous acts of violence, having thrown grenades twice at security forces in Rajpora. Additionally, he was involved in posting posters of the so-called “Lone Wolf Warrior” on two occasions earlier this year. The individual already had several terror cases registered against him.

The swift action of the police prevented potential harm and disruptions caused by Yusuf’s intended terror activities. The arrest serves as a significant blow to the Al-Badr group’s plans in the region. The authorities have filed a case against him, and further investigations will likely shed more light on his network and intentions. This incident emphasizes the ongoing security challenges posed by hybrid terrorists, who engage in attacks and then attempt to blend back into their normal lives, necessitating constant vigilance and proactive measures from law enforcement agencies.