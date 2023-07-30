Central team to assess flood damage in Telangana following heavy rains

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on July 31 to assess the damage caused by floods due to recent heavy rains. The team, led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Advisor Kunal Satyarthi, comprises representatives from various ministries, including Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the dispatch of the central team to Telangana, following which the visit was scheduled. At least 18 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents during the past week in the state. Relief work gained momentum as rainfall subsided in many areas.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supervised the relief operations and communicated with ministers and the Chief Secretary. The central team’s assessment will be based on their visit, and upon receiving the state government’s detailed memorandum, a second visit may take place.

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy informed that he, along with a delegation of senior leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the severe flood situation in the state, leading to the immediate dispatch of the assessment team.

Heavy rains in the past week resulted in inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields in various places. The Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of several Telangana districts on August 1.