Deepika Padukone is all praise for her husband Ranveer Singh as ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ arrives in theatres

Karan Johar’s highly anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has finally hit theaters, and it is receiving widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics. Deepika Padukone, who plays a significant role in the movie, is no exception and has praised her husband, Ranveer Singh, for his portrayal of Delhi boy Rocky Randhawa in the film.

On Saturday, Ranveer surprised his real-life “Rani,” Deepika Padukone, with a delightful movie date to watch their film together. The power couple seemed absolutely delighted after the screening.

A thrilled Ranveer Singh, basking in the accolades he’s receiving for his performance as Rocky, shared a video with Deepika, expressing that “she loved it.” Both of them looked adorable and exhilarated in the video, with Ranveer writing, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!”

Deepika couldn’t contain her excitement after watching her husband’s Rocky avatar. She playfully repeated Rocky’s lines from the film after Ranveer and went on to praise his performance, stating that no one could have done it like him.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has garnered much praise for its striking performances from both critics and audiences. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback and had a decent opening at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie grossed Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day in the domestic box office. By day 2, the film’s total collection had reached Rs 27 crore.

Taran shared this update on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “‘##RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate ???, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ? 27.15 cr. #India biz.”