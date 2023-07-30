Dh20 million grand prize won in Mahzooz draw

Dubai: One lucky winner has hit the top prize of Dh20 million in this week’s Mahzooz draw.

‘Tonight, we have a TOP PRIZE winner It’s a life-changing moment for our TOP PRIZE winner who takes home a whopping 20 MILLION dirhams!’ Mahzooz posted on X . The winning numbers were 2, 9, 10, 15, 36. The identity of the winner will be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Gowtham Guna won Dh1 million in the raffle draw. His raffle number is 36616773.

Also Read: Know how to check EPF balance online

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.