Gur Roti Recipe – Nutritious and tasty breakfast

Sure! Here’s a simple recipe for Gur Roti:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)

– 1/4 cup grated jaggery (gur)

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– A pinch of salt

– Water (as needed)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour and a pinch of salt.

2. Add the grated jaggery (gur) to the flour and mix well.

3. Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth and soft dough. The amount of water required may vary, so add it slowly until the dough reaches the right consistency.

4. Once the dough is ready, drizzle some ghee on top and cover it with a damp cloth. Let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

5. After resting, divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls and roll them into smooth balls.

6. Take one ball at a time and roll it out into a round roti using a rolling pin. The roti should be of medium thickness.

7. Heat a tawa (flat griddle) on medium heat. Place the rolled roti on the tawa and cook it on both sides until it turns golden brown. Apply some ghee on both sides while cooking to make it crispy and flavorful.

8. Repeat the process with the remaining dough balls.

9. Serve the delicious Gur Rotis hot with any side dish of your choice, such as yogurt, pickle, or curry.

Enjoy your Gur Roti! It’s a delightful treat with the natural sweetness of jaggery combined with the goodness of whole wheat.