In just 45 days, Andhra tomato farmer becomes millionaire

A farming couple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor region sold 40,000 cartons of tomatoes and made a staggering Rs 3 crore in 45 days despite the increasing price of tomatoes.

Tomato farmer Chandramouli planted a unique species of tomato plant on his 22-acre field during the first week of April. To increase the yield, he used cutting-edge strategies including microirrigation and mulching. He was successful in his endeavours since by the end of June, he had a tomato yield.

He marketed his produce at the nearby Kolar market in the state of Karnataka. When he sold 40,000 boxes in the previous 45 days, the market price of a 15 kg crate of tomatoes was between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500.

While expressing his happiness as the tomato prices soared, Chandramouli said, ‘From the produce I got so far, I have earned Rs 4 crore. Overall, I had to invest Rs 1 crore in my 22 acres of land to get the yield and this includes commission and transportation charges. So, profits remain to be Rs 3 crore.’

One of the largest tomato marketplaces in India is located in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, and it has been reported that the price of a kilogramme of first-grade tomatoes reportedly rose to an astounding Rs 200 on Friday (July 28).