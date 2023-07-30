India Meteorological Department issues fresh alert of heavy rains in Maharashtra and Goa

Unusually heavy monsoon rains are battering various parts of India, leading to flooding, landslides, and disruptions in power and communication.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh alert on Friday (July 28) for heavy rains along the country’s West Coast, including Maharashtra and Goa. The IMD also predicted heavy showers in several northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Telangana has been witnessing torrential downpours, resulting in floods in low-lying areas and disruptions in road connectivity. Eight people were swept away in the floodwaters of a rivulet in the Mulugu district of Telangana, and their bodies were found and reported by the police on Friday. Heavy rain caused overflowing streams that blocked the road to Mutyala Dhara waterfall in Mulgu, stranding around 80 tourists. Fortunately, they were all rescued by the Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam and his team.

In the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are anticipated over the next four days. Residents of several villages have been warned about the possibility of flooding due to water discharge from nearby dams. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a ‘yellow’ alert for various districts in the region and an ‘orange’ alert for specific areas on Friday. Chandrapur district in Maharashtra has seen incessant rain, leading to the opening of three gates of the Irai Dam. The ongoing heavy rainfall has resulted in four more rain-related deaths across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 101 since June 1.

Parts of Delhi and the national capital region also experienced heavy rainfall, with the IMD predicting light to moderate rainfall for the day in Delhi and its adjoining areas. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Delhi listed specific places likely to receive rain on Saturday, including NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad), Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, and Bulandshahar.