Indian junior shooters found in breach of hotel rules at Korea World Championship

During the 3rd World Juniors Championship in Changwon, some members of the Indian shooting contingent allegedly violated the code of conduct set by the hotel they were staying in. The hotel management reported incidents to the officials accompanying the 90-member squad.

According to an official travelling with the Indian team, the hotel reception informed them about an incident where a female shooter was found inside a male shooter’s room. Additionally, there were a few instances of equipment being damaged in the hotel rooms.

However, the official clarified that they couldn’t independently verify the incident of the female shooter being in the male marksman’s room as no one witnessed them entering or leaving the room. As for the damaged equipment, the hotel was compensated for the losses.

Regarding the reported incident involving the female shooter, the team questioned the individuals involved, but no evidence was found to support the claim. Furthermore, the official emphasized that none of the national squad members were engaged in any activities that were pointed out by the hotel.

The matter has raised concerns and may have implications for the Indian shooting contingent during the championship. The officials are likely to address the situation to ensure adherence to the code of conduct and maintain the reputation of the team in international events.