Indian Railways revises night rules for passengers

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced updated night rules for passengers. These rules are applicable to all train services, including Vande Bharat and Rajdhani.

Here are the essential rules that night travellers must be aware of:

Except for the night light, no lights are allowed to be used.

Passengers are not allowed to interact aloud after 10 pm

Lower-berth passengers can’t stop middle-berth co-passenger from opening up their seat

Online food services cannot serve food on the train after 10 pm. However, you can pre-order your meal or breakfast on the train even at night with e-catering services

After 10 pm, TTE can’t check the ticket of the passenger

Indian Railways Luggage Rule:

Apart from these night travel rules, the Indian Railways has also specified luggage allowances for different classes.

Passengers traveling in AC coaches are allowed a maximum of 70 kg of luggage, while those in sleeper class can carry up to 40 kg, and second-class travelers can carry up to 35 kg. For extra luggage, passengers have the option to pay additional charges: 150 kg in AC class, 80 kg in sleeper class, and 70 kg in second-class.