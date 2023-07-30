India’s tiger population now placed at 3,682

New Delhi: India has now 3682 tigers. The tiger population witnessed a growth of 24% in last 4 years. It was at 2967 in 2018. The annual growth rate is 6.1%. With this, India is now home to approximately 75% of the world. A report released by Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar on the occasion of Global Tiger Day revealed this.

According to the data, the tigers are scattered across 53 unfenced reserves across the country over a cumulative area of nearly 76,000 sq km, or about 2.3% of India’s land area.

Madhya Pradesh has 785 tigers, the largest count among states, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560) and Maharashtra (444). But among tiger reserves, Corbett has the highest count (260), followed by Bandipur (150), Nagarhole (141), Bandhavgarh (135), Dudhwa (135), Mudumalai (114), Kanha (105), Kaziranga (104), the Sunderbans (100), Tadoba (97) and Sathyamangalam (85).

Last year during the celebration of 50 years of the Project Tiger at Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared the minimum tiger population of 3167, which is the population estimated from the camera-trapped area. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that now the further analysis of data done by the Wildlife Institute of India, from both camera-trapped and non-camera-trapped tiger presence areas, suggested that the upper limit of the tiger population is estimated to be 3,925 and the average number is 3,682 tigers.