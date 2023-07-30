Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ scores big at box office: Rs 27.15 Crore in 2 days

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar in his 25th year as a filmmaker, has achieved a remarkable box office success, grossing Rs 27.15 crore in just two days at the domestic box office, as announced by the makers on Sunday. The family entertainer, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, hit the theaters on Friday to an enthusiastic audience.

Johar’s renowned production house, Dharma Productions, shared the film’s updated box office figures on social media, celebrating the overwhelming response from the audience. On the second day of its release, “Rocky Aur Rani…” collected an impressive Rs 16.05 crore, adding to its initial earnings of Rs 11.10 crore and reaching a cumulative total of Rs 27.15 crore.

The movie narrates the captivating love story of Rocky and Rani, two individuals hailing from contrasting backgrounds and cultures. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, the film features esteemed actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, adding to its star-studded cast.

With its incredible performance at the box office, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” has become a true celebration of love, leaving a significant impact on audiences and proving to be an undeniable crowd-puller.