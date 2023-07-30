Kerala CM’s Office: IG Lakshman Reveals ‘Extraordinary Constitutional Authority’ Functions

IG G Lakshman has leveled serious accusations against the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, asserting the presence of an ‘extraordinary constitutional authority’ operating behind the scenes. In his plea to quash the case registered against him, related to the Monson Mavunkal cheating case, Lakshman revealed that this mysterious figure mediates financial dealings in the state.

Describing the situation, he stated, “That invisible hands and extra-constitutional brain is operating behind the curtain,” without explicitly identifying the person involved.

Previously suspended for his alleged involvement in the case, Lakshman was reinstated in February after the crime branch cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The case against conman Mavunkal was filed in September 2021, following complaints from multiple individuals who claimed losses of Rs 10 crore due to his fraudulent activities.

Lakshman faces accusations punishable under sections 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents or electronic records), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

In his defense, Lakshman maintained that the allegations in the FIR do not hold any grounds, as neither witness statements nor the investigation conducted by the special team provided any evidence against him.