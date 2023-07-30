Kuki Leader Proposes New Union Territories in Manipur

Kuki leader and BJP MLA, Paolienlal Haokip, has proposed a solution to the racial conflict in Manipur by suggesting the creation of three separate Union territories. Haokip gained attention during the ethnic violence in the state. In an interview with PTI, he advocated for giving “political and administrative recognition to the ethnic separation” in Manipur, surpassing previous demands from other Kuki community leaders for a “separate administration” in Kuki areas.

However, his proposal has faced opposition from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Meitei groups represented by COCOMI, an umbrella body of several organizations based in Imphal, who strongly oppose any move to “break up” the state. Additionally, analysts indicate that the Central government, currently in talks with Kuki groups – Kuki National Organisation and United Peoples Front, is also against such a formulation.

Haokip emphasized that the way forward is for the Union government to officially recognize the ethnic separation by reorganizing the state of Manipur into three separate Union territories. However, the proposal is met with differing opinions and complexities, as the situation remains under discussion and scrutiny.