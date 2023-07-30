Mango pits are being kept as ‘pets’ by Chinese people in a bizarre trend

Chinese people have adopted a bizarre trend of keeping mango pits as “pets,” extending beyond the practice of raising young animals.

This unusual phenomenon has shocked mainland social media after being reported by Jiupai News on July 20. It appears to be an evolution of a previous trend among university students who used cardboard to create “pets” out of mango pits, which gained popularity last year. The individuals behind this trend claim that these pit pets bring them the same joy as traditional pets like dogs or cats and provide therapeutic comfort.

Nineteen-year-old university student Liu from Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city, is raising two of these “mango pit pets” named Da Mao and Er Mao (Hairy I and II). She maintains a “mango pit diary” on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese version of Instagram, documenting their growth and changes. Liu notes how the texture of the mango pits’ hair evolves from dry and prickly to becoming “very comfortable to pat.” She also tracks the shift in the seed’s color from yellowish to white.

Another mango pit raiser, Xiaomeng, emphasized the importance of choosing the right kind of mango to raise an ideal pit pet. Nurturing these “pets” involves extensive care, including washing, brushing, and sun exposure to prevent mold. Some adopters use hair dryers while brushing their mango pits to make the hair fluffy, while others apply aloe vera gel to the seed.

Liu affectionately refers to her mango pits as her “daughters” and considers them “ideal pets” that are a “cheap substitute for hamsters.” She mentioned her roommate is also raising a hairy companion mango, though it is “not as good-looking as mine.” Liu’s social media posts elicited responses from commenters volunteering to be “aunties” to the mango pits and asking if hair conditioner and skin cream could make their hair smoother.

Some commenters expressed opinions on the personalities of the mango pit pets, with one claiming Da Mao looks quieter while Er Mao seems lively. Others praised the fad, stating that these pit pets could be kept even after graduation, and they appreciate that mango pits are not being abandoned like some traditional pets.

Overall, the trend of adopting mango pits as “pets” has garnered attention and intrigue on Chinese social media platforms.