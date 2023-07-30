Metro launches ‘Vidya’, travelling pass for students: Details

Kochi: Kochi Metro Rail has launched travel passes for students. The pass named ‘Vidya’ will benefit the students going to schools, college and other educational institutes.

There are three types of travelling passes available for the students in the Kochi Metro. These are – Vidya 1, Vidya 30 and Vidya 45. The ‘Vidya 1’ is one day pass. It can be purchased at Rs 50. While ‘Vidya 30’ and ‘Vidya 45’ are 30 days and 45 days pass. The duo can be purchased at Rs 900 and Rs 495 respectively.

The students can purchase the ‘Vidya’ passes from station counters during working hours.

List of stations on Kochi Metro Rail:-

The Kochi Metro Rail has 22 stations on its network. These are – Aluva, Pulinchodu, Companypady, Ambattukavu, Muttom, Kalamassery, Cochin University, Pathadipalam, Edapally, Changampuzha, Palarivattom, JLN stadium, Kaloor, Town Hall, MG Road, Maharajas, Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vytilla, Thaikoodam, Petta, Vadakkekotta and SN Junction.

Total number of metro trains:-

Presently, the Kochi Metro Rail has 25 metro trains. These are – Krishna, Tapti, Nila, Sarayu, Aruth, Vaigai, Jhanavi, Dhwanil, Bhavani, padma, Mandakini, Yamuna, periyar, Kabani, Vaayu, Kaveri, Shriya, Pampa, Narmada, Mahe, Maarut, Sabarmathi, Godhavari, Ganga and Pavan.