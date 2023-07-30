Pro-junta demonstrators gather outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital city after Paris suspended development aid

According to reports from AFP, thousands of pro-junta protesters marched in Niamey, the capital city of Niger, and gathered outside the French embassy after France suspended development aid and budgetary support to Niger in response to this week’s military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

During the protest, some demonstrators removed and stomped on a plaque bearing the words “Embassy of France in Niger” and replaced it with Niger and Russian flags. They chanted slogans in support of Russia and President Putin while expressing their dissatisfaction with France.

While condemning the violence around its embassy, France urged the local authorities to ensure the building’s safety, reminding them of their obligation under the Vienna Convention to protect diplomatic missions and consulates.

France also issued a warning that it would retaliate if its citizens were attacked in Niger, asserting President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to protect French nationals and interests from any harm.

France expressed its support for regional initiatives aimed at restoring constitutional order and bringing back President Bazoum. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was preparing to discuss the Niger coup during a summit in Nigeria.

The African Union (AU) released a statement demanding Niger’s military to return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority within 15 days. The European Union also increased pressure on the coup leaders by suspending security cooperation with the country and refusing to recognize the putschists.

According to EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, all cooperation in the security field was suspended indefinitely, along with the discontinuation of budgetary aid. The EU reiterated that President Bazoum was the legitimate leader of Niger and called for his immediate release and the accountability of coup leaders for his safety and that of his family.

Borrell emphasized the EU’s readiness to support future decisions taken by the regional bloc in West Africa, including the possible adoption of sanctions against the coup leaders.