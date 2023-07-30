Study: Infant brain-boosting sugar molecule found in breast milk

Breast milk serves not only as a means of nourishment for infants but also contains vital micronutrients essential for healthy brain development. Recently, researchers made a significant discovery regarding a specific component found in breast milk called Myo-inositol, which plays a pivotal role in promoting the formation of neural connections in the brains of newborns.

This finding emphasizes the influence of dietary choices on brain function and underscores the importance of comprehending breast milk’s complexity beyond its nutritional benefits.

Myo-inositol is a small cyclic sugar molecule commonly found in breast milk and is also present in typical adult diets, including fruits and grains.

A study published in PNAS on July 11 sheds light on the role of myo-inositol in supporting the development of neural connections in infants’ brains.

Thomas Biederer, PhD, an associate professor of neurology and principal investigator, expressed astonishment at the effects of micronutrients on the brain, which have been historically underappreciated.

Prior research has indicated that breast milk positively impacts infants’ cognitive development, but the specific reasons behind this phenomenon were not well understood. Some scientists speculated that breast milk contains unidentified components responsible for these beneficial effects.

This research provides crucial insights into how breast milk’s bioactive compounds support the developmental processes of the infant brain.

The study began with an analysis of breast milk samples donated by mothers from various geographical locations, including Cincinnati, Mexico City, and Shanghai, spanning the lactation period.

The researchers theorized that certain micronutrients consistently present in all samples, regardless of diet, race, or location, might hold significant biological significance.

They were particularly interested in identifying components that exhibited consistent changes throughout lactation.

The researchers observed that myo-inositol was present in high concentrations in all breast milk samples during early lactation and gradually decreased over time. Interestingly, this pattern remained consistent across all three locations. Biederer noted that the molecule is tightly regulated by the mother’s body.

To understand its impact on brain development, the team studied the effects of myo-inositol using various models, including cultured human neurons and brain tissue.

Their investigations revealed that the sugar molecule enhanced the abundance of synapses in neurons and facilitated improved neuronal connectivity.

The study’s findings highlight the substantial value of breast milk in supporting the formation of connections in an infant’s brain. Biederer emphasized that breast milk is incredibly valuable in how it enables mothers to support their infants’ brain connections, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the complexity of breast milk beyond merely being a source of calories. The mother’s body is adept at altering the composition of breast milk to meet the infant’s needs at different stages of development.

While the current study focused on the initial formation of brain connections in the first months after birth, the brain subsequently refines and optimizes these connections. Biederer’s future research aims to investigate how breast milk continues to support infants during this later stage of development, as the refinement process plays a crucial role in establishing the right patterns in the brain.