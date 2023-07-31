18 individuals face charges for tampering national flag in Jharkhand

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 18 individuals, with 13 named and 5 unnamed persons, in Jharkhand’s Palamu district for allegedly tampering with the national flag during a Muharram procession, as reported by a police officer on Sunday.

According to locals, the incident occurred during the Muharram procession at Kalyanpur-Kankari when the “national flag” was waved with modifications. The Ashok Chakra was allegedly replaced with some Urdu text and a sword-like sketch beneath it. Photographs and video footage of the altered flag circulated widely on social media, catching the attention of the local authorities. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Chainpur Police Station based on the video evidence, and intensive raids are underway to apprehend the accused.

The FIR accuses the 18 individuals of violating various sections of insulting the national flag, including Section 153 (A) (B), and Section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation was corroborated by the statement provided by the Magistrate deployed to maintain law and order during the Muharram procession in the area.

Rishabh Garg, the Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the matter of tampering with the national flag was substantiated, and the accused were charged under relevant sections for their actions, which are deemed as an insult to the national flag and have hurt the sentiments of the people.