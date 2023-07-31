4 people killed in car-truck collision

Madurai: In a tragic incident, at least four people lost their lives as the car they were travelling collided with a container truck. The accident took place near Thirmangalam in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

In another incident, a toll plaza employee lost his life after a speeding truck knocked him down on Sunday. The tragic incident took place at Masthanapatti toll plaza in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The deceased Satish Kumar was a resident of Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district.

‘The truck was carrying 30 tonnes of rice from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada to a place in Kerala. It was driven by K. Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur. The driver lost control shortly after crossing the bridge near Bandikoil due to brake failure,’ said Police sources.

The lorry hit a passenger vehicle too. Two passengers in the car and a female toll booth employee were also injured in the incident.