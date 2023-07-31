44 killed in Pakistan suicide blast, PM Sharif promises tough action against terrorists.

A powerful suicide blast at a rally of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left at least 44 people dead and nearly 100 injured. The explosion occurred in the restive Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Among the casualties was Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a local leader of JUI-F.

Authorities are investigating the nature of the blast, which has been confirmed as a suicide attack using 12 kg explosives. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act of terrorism, vowing to eliminate the enemies of Pakistan. He promised stringent action against those involved in the incident. President Arif Alvi also expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The JUI-F demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, urging its workers to remain peaceful. The party’s leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, called for the best medical facilities for the injured and emphasized the need for justice.

Emergency was declared in hospitals, and the US expressed condolences, offering support for Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism.

The surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan followed the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in 2021. Both the Taliban government and the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) condemned the recent attack. The TTP, an umbrella group of militant outfits, has been involved in various deadly attacks across the country.