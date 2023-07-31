Cash volumes in Indian equity markets hit 21-month high in July

Mumbai: Cash volumes in Indian equity markets hit a 21-month high in July. The cash volume has surged by 15.4% from the previous month.

The combined average daily turnover (ADTV) in the equity cash segments of BSE and NSE stood at Rs 77,899.02 crore between July 1 and July 28. This is at its highest point since October 2021. It was at Rs 67,489.16 crore in June. This marks the fourth consecutive month of rise in ADTV.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained 2.3% each in July while BSE MidCap and SmallCap jumped 5% and 6% respectively. Since April, both Sensex and Nifty advanced 15% and 16% while BSE MidCap and SmallCap climbed 29% and 32% respectively.

Meanwhile, the derivative segment volume hit a fresh all-time high in July. The ADTV for the derivative segment was Rs 318.70 lakh crore in July 2023. It witnessed a growth of 23.4% when compared with June. In June, ADTV for the derivative segment was Rs 258.18 lakh crore.