IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several states for next five days. IMD forecasted very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and Odisha today.

The national weather agency also predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Rajasthan today. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Northern Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal Konkan, Goa, Ghat area, and Central Maharashtra today.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra in the next five days.