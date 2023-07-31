Study reveals that Asian masalanomics for spice trade spiced up in Vietnam 2000 years ago

Spices have played a pivotal role in shaping the flavors of cuisines throughout history. A recent study published in Science Advances has brought to light the oldest known curry in Southeast Asia, as well as the oldest curry ever found outside the Indian subcontinent, dating back approximately 2,000 years.

The research, conducted by a team of researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, centers around the remarkable discovery made at the Oc Eo archaeological complex in southern Vietnam, providing evidence of the aforementioned ancient curry.

The intriguing find consists of eight distinct spices, sourced from various origins, which were presumably used in the preparation of curry. What makes this discovery even more fascinating is that some of these spices were transported over vast distances, covering thousands of kilometers via sea routes.

Initially, the team’s focus was on studying ancient stone grinding tools called “pesani.” However, the research expanded to explore the broader context of the ancient spice trade. By employing starch grain analysis, they examined microscopic plant remains found on different grinding and pounding tools excavated at the Oc Eo site, which dates from the 1st to 8th centuries CE.

The analysis of 40 tools revealed a diverse array of spices, including turmeric, ginger, fingerroot, sand ginger, galangal, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon. These findings strongly suggest that the site’s inhabitants used these tools to process spices, transforming rhizomes, seeds, and stems into flavorful powders.

To determine the age of the site, the team collected 29 separate dates from charcoal and wood samples. Additionally, a separate team utilized thermoluminescence dating on bricks found in the site’s architecture. The combined results indicate that the Oc Eo complex was occupied between the 1st and 8th centuries CE.

This research represents a significant contribution to our understanding of ancient curry, as previous evidence was predominantly derived from India. It vividly highlights the historical significance of spices as valuable commodities traded within a global network nearly two millennia ago.

Weiwei Wang, the study’s first author and a PhD candidate at ANU, emphasized that the introduction of curries to Southeast Asia likely occurred during early trade contact via the Indian Ocean. The presence of spices at Oc Eo suggests that they were likely brought to the region through maritime trade routes, underscoring the captivating history of curry beyond the borders of India.

Furthermore, the study reveals the enduring nature of culinary traditions, as the curry recipe used in Vietnam today remains remarkably consistent with that of nearly 2,000 years ago. Key ingredients such as turmeric, cloves, cinnamon, and coconut milk have stood the test of time in the region’s cuisine.

Continued dating of the site may provide further insights into the global trade and distribution of various spices and plants throughout history, shedding light on the remarkable journey of flavors across time and space.