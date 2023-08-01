A new study suggests that one alcoholic drink a day can increase systolic blood pressure

A recent study suggests that consuming one alcoholic drink per day can lead to an increase in systolic blood pressure, which represents the top number in blood pressure readings for both men and women.

According to Dr. Marco Vinceti, a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy, who is the senior study author, there were no beneficial effects observed in adults who consumed a low level of alcohol compared to those who did not drink at all.

The study found that the negative impact of alcohol on systolic blood pressure has been increasing over the years, even for individuals who consume very little alcohol on a daily basis.

Small amounts of alcohol were also found to raise diastolic blood pressure readings, but only in men.

Dr. Paul Whelton, the study’s co-author and chair in global public health at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, stated that both systolic and diastolic readings contribute to cardiovascular risk, with systolic blood pressure being the more important risk factor in adults.

A normal systolic reading is typically 120 mm Hg or below, but it tends to rise with age due to the weakening and narrowing of blood vessels. A normal diastolic reading is below 80 mm Hg but may decrease with age as the arteries toughen, leading to an increase in pulse rate.

The study analyzed data from seven studies conducted in Japan, South Korea, and the United States between 1997 and 2021. Adult participants aged 20 to about 70 were asked about their alcohol consumption, and the researchers used this data to determine how different amounts of alcohol affected their blood pressure over time.

The researchers were surprised to find that even consuming a low level of alcohol was associated with higher blood pressure changes over time compared to no consumption, although to a lesser extent than heavy drinking.

The systolic blood pressure of people who consumed an average of 48 grams of alcohol per day increased nearly 5 mm Hg over the same time frame compared to nondrinkers. This increase could move individuals from pre-hypertensive to hypertensive status.

Based on the study’s findings, limiting alcohol intake is advised, and avoiding alcohol altogether is even better to maintain a healthy blood pressure level.