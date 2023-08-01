Accused RPF constable in train firing case sent to police custody till August 7

A court in Mumbai has remanded Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh to the custody of Government Railway Police until August 7. He is accused of shooting dead four people on a moving train, including his senior RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers. The incident occurred on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai. After the shooting, Singh was apprehended while attempting to flee. Passengers on the train pulled the emergency chain, stopping the train near Mira Road station on the Mumbai suburban network. The two deceased passengers have been identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala and Asgar Abbas Sheikh, while the third victim remains unidentified. The Railway Board has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident.