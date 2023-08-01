Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet, Calling Dr. Vandana’s Death ‘Deliberate’ Murder

The Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet in a court against G Sandeep, a school teacher accused of brutally stabbing and killing Dr Vandana Das, a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara. The incident occurred when he was taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Shyla Mathai, the charge sheet, which includes scientific evidence and witness statements, describes the crime as a ‘deliberate act.’ The court of Judicial First Class Magistrate-I Rajesh C B will now verify the charge sheet.

Dr Das, a native of Kaduthuruthy area in Kottayam district, was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training. The heinous killing sparked protests in hospitals across the state, with healthcare professionals, medical interns, students, and house surgeons expressing their anger through a two-day strike.

The Kerala High Court also intervened, criticizing the state government and police for failing to protect the doctor. In response to the outcry, the state government approved an ordinance that imposes strict penalties, including up to seven years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh, for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to doctors, medical students, and others in the health services sector in the state.