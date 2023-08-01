Here’s a simple and delicious Berry Yogurt Parfait recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Greek yogurt

– 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.)

– 1/2 cup granola

– Fresh mint leaves (for garnish, optional)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt, honey (or maple syrup), and vanilla extract. Mix well until smooth and creamy.

2. Wash the berries and chop the larger ones if necessary.

3. Take a serving glass or jar and start layering the parfait. Begin with a spoonful of the yogurt mixture at the bottom of the glass.

4. Add a layer of mixed berries on top of the yogurt.

5. Sprinkle a layer of granola over the berries.

6. Repeat the layers until the glass is almost full, ending with a final layer of berries on top.

7. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for a pop of color and extra freshness (optional).

8. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a couple of hours to chill before serving.

Enjoy your refreshing and healthy Berry Yogurt Parfait as a delightful breakfast, snack, or dessert! You can also customize the recipe by adding other fruits, nuts, or seeds according to your preference.