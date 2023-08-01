Doomsday mom case: Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison for murdering her two children

Lori Vallow Daybell, commonly known as the ‘doomsday mom’, has been handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of her two children and her involvement in the conspiracy to kill her husband’s ex-wife. The case, which made headlines four years ago, culminated in a guilty verdict on all three charges by a jury in May.

US prosecutors presented evidence showing that the 50-year-old woman had become fixated on the idea of a religious apocalypse, leading her to believe that her children needed to be eliminated so they could reach heaven. Additionally, they argued that Lori, hailing from Idaho, thought her children were zombies, and she saw herself as a divine entity destined to bring about the Biblical apocalypse.

On July 31, Judge Steven W Boyce sentenced Lori to three consecutive life terms for the murders of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as well as her part in the murder conspiracy of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s first wife. The sentences will run consecutively, alongside two more life sentences and a ten-year term for grand theft, which will be served concurrently.

Despite having no prior criminal record, Lori’s lack of remorse for the gravest of offenses was noted by Judge Boyce. He addressed her directly, stating that the most unimaginable form of murder is a mother killing her own children, emphasizing that she was guilty of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell as well.

Throughout the sentencing, Lori continued to deny her involvement in her children’s deaths and attempted to justify her actions by quoting religious texts and beliefs. She claimed to have communicated with Jesus, her deceased children, and her husband’s late wife, insisting they were content and active in heaven. However, the judge firmly rejected her claims, expressing his disbelief that any deity would condone such actions.

The children went missing in September 2019, and the following month, Tammy Daybell passed away. Lori and Chad got married just weeks after. In June 2020, the remains of Tylee and JJ were discovered in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Fremont County.

Chad Daybell will face a separate trial in April 2024 on two felony counts related to the destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.