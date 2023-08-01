Here’s why Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Portugal is marked by controversies

Portugal is making preparations to receive Pope Francis, and the Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, stated that the visit for the World Youth Day global gathering of young Catholics will be the biggest international event the country has ever hosted. However, the Pope’s visit takes place amid the shadow of the Church’s sexual abuse scandal, which was uncovered less than six months ago.

From August 2 to 6, Pope Francis will travel to Lisbon for the World Youth Day gathering. The Vatican reported that approximately 330,000 young people have registered for the event, with many more expected to attend, possibly totaling over one million people, according to Portuguese officials.

World Youth Day, originally initiated by Pope John Paul, is held every two to three years in different cities and aims to engage young Catholics in their teens and early 20s. This will be the first such event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and also the Pope’s first trip following his recent intestinal surgery.

The Pope’s visit to Lisbon coincides with the release of a damning report about child abuse by Catholic clergy in Portugal. The independent commission’s investigation revealed that over 70 years, at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused, primarily by priests. An abuse awareness group named “This Is Our Memorial” plans to raise awareness by placing outdoor signs, remembering the victims and advocating against future abuses. Another protest group has planned a demonstration in Lisbon’s Martim Moniz Square on Friday.

Although previous reports suggested that Pope Francis would meet with abuse victims during his visit, the meeting has not been confirmed by the Vatican. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, stated that if the meeting were to occur, it would be announced afterward to ensure privacy.

While Lisbon prepares for the Pope’s visit, the renowned street artist Bordalo II created a provocative installation called the “Walk of Shame.” He placed a massive carpet of oversized banknotes at a Lisbon venue where the Pope will celebrate a mass. The artist criticized the amount of money spent on the event, stating that public funds were used to sponsor the tour of the Italian multinational at a time when many people are facing economic struggles.

The upcoming event is estimated to cost at least 161 million euros ($171 million), with funding coming from the government, the Catholic Church, and the city council of Lisbon and nearby Loures.