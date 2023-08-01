India’s first cargo-passenger coach will be introduced shortly

In a groundbreaking move, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala has developed a novel double-decker coach for the Indian railways, inspired by the belly freight concept. This innovative coach, set to be launched in August, is a first-of-its-kind in the country. The upper deck of the coach will feature 46 executive seats, complete with a pantry and toilets, while the lower deck will have a storage capacity of up to six tonnes of cargo.

The idea for this coach originated during the Covid pandemic, when passenger travel reduced significantly, and the railways relied heavily on cargo transportation for revenue. Several designs were considered, and the Railway Board approved this particular concept, which employs the belly freight concept commonly used in airplanes. In airplanes, cargo is transported in the lower deck, while passengers occupy the upper deck. This design aims to optimize space and enhance revenue generation by combining passenger and cargo transportation.

Once the trial phase is successful, the railways plans to manufacture two trains with 20 such coaches each, following the cargo liner concept. These trains will operate on a fixed route between designated points, regularly carrying various commodities as scheduled service.

The financial year 2022-23 witnessed a remarkable growth in the railways’ freight revenue, reaching Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a significant increase of almost 15% from the previous year. Additionally, RCF in Kapurthala is also set to manufacture 16 coaches for the Vande Bharat train during the current financial year.