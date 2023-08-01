Lok Sabha schedules no-trust motion debate for August 8

The Lok Sabha is set to hold a debate on the no-confidence motion between August 8 and 10, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion on the final day. The decision was made during the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee meeting, which saw the opposition bloc INDIA and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi boycotting the proceedings. They demanded an immediate discussion on the motion and expressed discontent over the government’s prioritization of its legislative agenda.

The government has defended its stance, stating that there are no specific rules or precedence that require an immediate debate on the no-confidence motion. It argues that the rules only mandate the motion to be taken up for discussion within 10 working days from its admission. The opposition’s call for an urgent discussion has created tensions and differences in the House, but the schedule for the no-confidence motion debate has been finalized for the mentioned dates in August.