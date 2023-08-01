Minister Saji Cherian hails Ranjith as a Gentleman and Legend, No Film Awards Review

Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs, Saji Cheriyan, firmly dismisses any notion of reconsidering the State Film Awards, despite allegations of bias. He clarifies that filmmaker Ranjith had no role in determining the awards, emphasizing that they were rightfully earned by deserving individuals.

Cheriyan explains that the jury, chaired by noted Bengali film personality Gautam Ghose, operated independently, and he had no influence over their decisions. The Minister addresses the recent claims made by Ranjith’s industry colleague, Vinayan, about his film missing out on major awards due to Ranjith’s alleged intervention. He refutes these accusations, urging anyone with evidence to take the matter to court.

Praising Ranjith’s integrity, the Minister acknowledges him as a gentleman and legend in Kerala’s film industry. He commends the Chalachitra Academy’s efficient functioning under Ranjith’s chairmanship over the past few years, highlighting it as one of the well-run institutions under the Department of Culture.

The Minister defends the jury’s selections, stating that the members are highly regarded personalities globally, and their choices should not be contested. He points out that the best actor award given to Mammootty, and other category awards, were based on talent and performance evaluations.

In conclusion, Minister Cheriyan upholds the transparency and fairness of the State Film Awards and stands by the jury’s decisions, praising Ranjith’s contributions to the film industry and the Chalachitra Academy.