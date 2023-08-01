Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino to both oversee the trust and safety team at the company formerly known as Twitter

On Monday, the company formerly known as Twitter announced that Elon Musk, the owner of X, and Linda Yaccarino, the Chief Executive, will jointly supervise the trust and safety team.

Under this new arrangement, X’s product and engineering team will be under the oversight of Elon Musk, while Linda Yaccarino will be responsible for all other divisions, such as human resources, legal, finance, sales, and operations.

The trust and safety team, which is tasked with content moderation, has faced criticism since Elon Musk acquired the company in October last year. Some researchers have accused X of easing content restrictions, leading to an increase in harmful posts. X, however, has defended itself, claiming that the majority of the content viewed on the platform is “healthy” material.

In an email sent to X employees, which Reuters obtained, Linda Yaccarino stated that the company is actively seeking a new leader for brand safety and suitability.

The former head of brand safety, A.J. Brown, who had been working on preventing advertisements from appearing next to inappropriate content, left X in the previous month.

Yaccarino elaborated in the email that three X leaders would now have specific responsibilities within the trust and safety domain, including law enforcement operations and threat disruptions.

These changes in the trust and safety team came after Ella Irwin resigned as its head in June.