New Film Certification Act introduces age-specific ratings for movies

The Cinematography Amendment Act, proposed by Minister Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha, aims to categorize films suitable for children under the supervision of parents into three age-specific certifications. Currently, U/A-certified films are permissible for children under 12 years with parental supervision.

With the passage of this bill, three new certifications will be introduced: U/A 7+, U/A 13+, and U/A 16+. However, the bill emphasizes that only parents or guardians can enforce these age restrictions on children. It prohibits theater authorities from setting age-based limitations based on these certifications.

Presently, there are four certifications in place: U (for all audiences), U/A (for children under 12 with parental supervision), A (adults only), and S (Special category). A and S category films will also require special certification, similar to U/A, for telecast on other media platforms. This means an A certificate film can be aired on TV if the suggested changes by the Censor board are incorporated.