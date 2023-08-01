Niger’s military claims that the Bazoum govt has authorised France to carry out a military intervention

Niger’s military leaders, who staged the coup, have alleged that the ousted government of Mohamed Bazoum authorized France to carry out a military intervention at the presidential palace to free the deposed president. A statement by the military junta, read on national television, claimed that France, with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorization for intervention.

Niger was a French colony for over 50 years before gaining independence in 1960, and diplomatic ties between the two countries were strong prior to the recent coup.

While France has not explicitly declared any military actions, President Emmanuel Macron pledged “immediate” action if French citizens or interests came under attack in Niger.

In response to the allegations, the French foreign ministry denied any military intervention in the West African nation, stating that their focus was on ensuring the safety of French nationals. However, anti-French sentiment is high in Niger, and there have been demonstrations with slogans reflecting a preference for Russian and Chinese influence.

On July 26, Niger’s presidential guard detained Mohamed Bazoum, who was seen as an ally of Western powers. General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the national leader following the detention. Several ministers from Bazoum’s party were reportedly arrested on Monday.

Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium, a radioactive metal used in nuclear energy and cancer treatment.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened the military junta to reinstate Bazoum within a week, warning that failure to do so would result in them taking “all measures” to restore constitutional order, possibly including the use of force. In response to the coup, ECOWAS has suspended all commercial and financial transactions with Niger. Additionally, France, the EU, and the US have either withdrawn support or threatened to do so. The US, which has around 1,000 troops in Niger, has also taken actions in response to the political upheaval.