Opposition protests on Manipur issue lead to Lok Sabha adjournment till 2 pm

The Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned until 2 pm due to opposition members’ protests over the Manipur issue. As the House convened for the day, the opposition members started shouting slogans and holding placards to raise the Manipur issue. Some members stood in the Well of the House, while others were near the Speaker’s Chair with placards. Speaker Om Birla assured the protesting members that they would be given time to discuss the issues. During the Question Hour, three questions and related supplementaries were addressed in about 15 minutes. However, the protests persisted, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings until 2 pm.

BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali raised slogans on the violence in Nuh, Haryana, addressing the Speaker about the ongoing situation. The disruptions over the Manipur violence have been affecting the Lok Sabha sessions since the Monsoon session commenced on July 20.