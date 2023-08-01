Reliance Jio gains 30.4 lakh users

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has added 30.4 lakh new users in the month of May. Data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed this. Bharati Airtel added 13.3 lakh users during the same period.

Vodafone Idea continues to lose its subscriber base in the country. As per data, Vodafone Idea lost 28 lakh users in the month of May, 2023.

Jio’s net subscribers in May stood at 43.6 crore. Airtel’s net subscribers were at 37.2 crore in the month of May, while Vodafone Idea’s user base decreased to 23 crore. Mobile number portability (MNP) requests increased from 83.06 crore at the end of April-23 to 84.2 crore at the end of May-23.

Indian telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites in the country. 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts. 5G services were launched in the country in October 2022. At present, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country.