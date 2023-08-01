Reopening date of ‘Garden in the Sky’ in Dubai announced

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has revealed the reopening date of ‘Garden in the Sky’. The observation deck with a height of 55 metres will be open for public public from 6 pm to 10 pm. The tourist attraction is situated in the Jubilee District.

A ticket will cost Dh30. Children aged under 2 and people of determination can enjoy free entry.

On May 25, Expo City Dubai had temporarily closed the Garden in the Sky for routine maintenance.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 23 participants share Dh200,000

Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above ground. It offers people a 360-degree views.