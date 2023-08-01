DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Reopening date of ‘Garden in the Sky’ in Dubai announced

Aug 1, 2023, 08:56 pm IST

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has  revealed the reopening date of ‘Garden in the Sky’.  The observation deck with a height of 55 metres will be open for public public from 6 pm to 10 pm. The tourist attraction is situated in the Jubilee District.

A ticket will cost  Dh30. Children aged under 2 and people of determination can enjoy free entry.

On May 25, Expo City Dubai had temporarily closed the Garden in the Sky for routine maintenance.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 23 participants share Dh200,000 

Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above ground.  It offers people a 360-degree views.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 1, 2023, 08:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button