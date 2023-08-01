SC instructs CBI to refrain from recording statements of Manipur women paraded naked.

The Supreme Court issued a directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation, instructing them to hold off on taking statements from the survivors of sexual violence in Manipur. The survivors are opposing the CBI probe and are seeking a court-monitored SIT. The court will hear their plea at 2 pm today.

During the proceedings, lawyer Nizam Pasha, representing the women, informed the bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, that the CBI had asked the survivors to appear and provide their statements.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Manipur government, stated that he was not aware of the CBI’s actions.

Responding to the situation, the bench, comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, instructed, “Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today.”

Mehta acknowledged the instruction and replied, “I will convey this.”

In a previous hearing on Monday, the top court expressed its dismay at the video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The court also raised questions about the delayed registration of the FIR and proposed the formation of a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the investigation, considering the severity of the incident.