Suraj Venjaramoodu, Actor, Faces Charges for Reckless Driving

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is facing legal trouble after being involved in a reckless driving accident. The incident occurred near Palarivattam Pipeline Road at 11.30 pm on Saturday when Suraj’s car collided with a bike driven by Sarath, a native of Manjeri. As a result of the collision, Sarath sustained injuries, including broken bones, and was admitted to the hospital.

Following the accident, the Motor Vehicles Department inspected Suraj’s car, and they will determine the appropriate penalty. The potential penalties may involve license suspension and mandatory participation in awareness classes. Additionally, Suraj will receive a show cause notice in connection with the incident.

It’s worth noting that Suraj Venjaramoodu is a well-known comedian and actor, with a notable career in the entertainment industry. He has earned several accolades, including a National Film Award and three Kerala State Film Awards for his remarkable performances.