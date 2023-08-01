‘X’ sign atop former Twitter’s headquarters dismantled following complaints about its safety and lack of permit

The massive and bright ‘X’ sign that was placed on top of the former Twitter headquarters in San Francisco was dismantled on Monday (July 31) morning, shortly after it was installed. The removal came in response to complaints about the sign’s safety issues and the lack of a proper permit.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints over the weekend, with concerns raised about the sign’s structural safety and its intense illumination. Nearby residents reported that the bright light beamed into their apartments, causing confusion and distress.

After the announcement of the rebranding on July 23, the ‘X’ logo was hastily erected on the building, partially supported by sandbags. However, the San Francisco police intervened last week, preventing workers from removing Twitter’s bird and vertical logo from the building’s side, as safety measures were not in place.

Elon Musk installed the giant ‘X’ on top of Twitter’s building, emitting strong white light, which raised further safety concerns. The city initiated a complaint and launched an investigation on the same day the sign was installed, deeming it “unsafe” due to the lack of a proper safety permit.

The Department of Building Inspection stated that any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure compliance with the historic nature of the building and to ensure safe attachment to the sign.

A city inspector attempted to access the building’s roof to assess the situation when complaints started coming in, but access was denied twice. The removal of the logo does not require a permit, but a permit may be obtained afterward for safety concerns.

The building’s owner will be fined for not obtaining the necessary building permits for both the installation and removal of the structure, as well as to cover the costs of the department’s inspection and investigation.