Armed gang robs a luxury store in the French capital city stealing millions of dollars worth of goods in broad daylight

In central Paris, an armed gang reportedly carried out a daylight robbery at a luxury jewellery and watch store, Piaget, on Tuesday (August 1), making off with millions of dollars worth of goods. Police and prosecutors confirmed the incident, stating that at least three individuals were involved in the robbery, with one of them carrying a weapon. The robbery occurred around 1:00 pm local time, and initial estimates suggest that the stolen goods are valued between $11 million and $16.5 million.

Despite the gravity of the situation, no one was injured during the heist. The alleged armed gang held the store staff at gunpoint throughout the ordeal. Witnesses described the perpetrators as “two men in suits and a woman in a dress.” Customers were forced to the ground while the gang directed the staff to the store’s most expensive displays, taking as many valuables as they could before escaping on motorbikes.

The store targeted, located on Rue de la Paix in central Paris, is known for housing several other high-end jewellery brands. The incident prompted an immediate response from the authorities, and the Paris prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the armed robbery and kidnapping charges. Images from the scene showed the area surrounded by police.

Piaget, a luxury brand originating from Switzerland, specializes in high-end watches and jewellery, known for their hefty price tags reaching tens of thousands of dollars.

Notably, this is not the first high-profile robbery to have occurred in the same Paris neighborhood. Earlier this year, in April, another incident involved three individuals on motorbikes robbing the nearby Bulgari outlet and stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery.