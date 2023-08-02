Boult launches new truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boult has launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The device named ‘Boult Z60’ is priced at Rs. 999. They are currently listed on the Boult online store and will be sold in Flamingo Pink, Power Blue, Raven Black, and Spring Green colours.

The Boult Z60 earphones feature a stem design and each earbud is equipped with a 13mm BoomX driver. The wireless headset supports AAC and SBC codecs, along with a 50ms low latency mode for gaming. The new earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity that offers a range of up to 10m. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 60 hours of playtime including the case.

The Boult Z60 comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and offers 150 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The case has an LED indicator that lights up when it is connected to a charger. The wireless headset is claimed to support Siri and Google Assistant voice commands via connected smartphones, and has an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance