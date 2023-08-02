Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,080, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,630 per 10 gram, up by Rs 242 or 0.41%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 397 at Rs 74, 340 per kg. MCX gold ended down 1.12% on Tuesday, while silver futures fell 1.93% or Rs 1,457.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,946.97 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,984. On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,984.90 per troy ounce, up $6.10 or 0.31% while Silver futures trading at $24.490, up $0.164 or 0.67%. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold fell 0.4%. Price of spot silver added 0.2% to $24.37, platinum held steady at $931.01, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,246.49.