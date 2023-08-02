Conman Sanjay Sherpuria charged in money laundering case

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against conman Sanjay Prakash Rai, also known as Sanjay Sherpuria, who deceived individuals by asserting that he was connected to powerful politicians and officials. The chargesheet has been acknowledged by New Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Rai would share pictures of himself on social media standing with powerful figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy chairman Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Maurya, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and RSS chairman Mohan Bhagwat. He made the assertion that he knew all the important figures in the federal government.

On the basis of a FIR that the Lucknow Police had filed in a case involving fraud and deceit, the ED had opened a money laundering inquiry.

The ED claimed that Sanjay Prakash Rai defrauded the public of a significant sum of money by portraying himself as friendly with powerful politicians and bureaucrats.