Forex Market: Indian rupee opens lower

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened lower on Wednesday. The weakening of the Asian currencies and weak risk appetite after rating agency Fitch cut the US credit rating has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange the Indian rupee opened 12 paise lower at at 82.38 . On Tuesday the Indian currency settled at 82.26. It is trading at 22.44 against the UAE dirham.

The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 92.85 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,035.69 crore.