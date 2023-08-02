In various Delhi areas, Hindu organisations protest violence in Haryana

The VHP and Bajrang Dal held protests against violence in Haryana on Wednesday in a number of locations throughout the national capital under the heavy security provided by the Delhi Police.

Protesters stopped the road at the Badarpur border while waving saffron-colored flags and yelling ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’

As a result of the demonstrators’ sit-in on the border, travel from Faridabad to Delhi was slowed down significantly.

The Delhi Police have increased security in the city and are keeping a close eye on events, even utilising drones to track various protests and other movements.

A senior police officer stated that although August is a delicate month for security due to Independence Day, they are extra vigilant this time due to the G20 Summit that will be hosted in the city in September.

At numerous other locations where VHP and its allies organised rallies, traffic was completely disrupted.

In east Delhi, a large group of Bajrang Dal supporters chanted the Hanuman Chalisa close to the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they attempted to barricade Vikas Marg, but police were able to remove them.

They conducted a rally and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in northeast Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the federal government and the state governments to take all necessary measures to prevent hate speech and violent acts during the VHP and Bajrang Dal marches in Delhi-NCR.

Suman Nalwa, the PRO of the Delhi Police, told PTI Video that sufficient manpower has been deployed at key sites and that authorities are keeping an eye on social media.

‘It has been seen that false messages on WhatsApp and social media lead to flare-ups. We are monitoring social media. Patrolling is happening at sensitive locations while the district police are in touch with various religious leaders,’ she added.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad staged a protest against the communal violence in Haryana in Noida, not far from Delhi, and requested financial assistance for the family members of two of its youth wing Bajrang Dal members who it said perished in the battle.

In spite of the implementation of CrPC Section 144, which forbids the unlawful assembly of more than four individuals, in the city’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where security has been ramped up in light of the clashes in the adjoining state, the Hindu-right organisation nonetheless carried out its rally.

Hundreds of members and supporters of the VHP and Bajrang Dal participated in the right-wing procession, which began near 10 am at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A and ended near the District Magistrate’s office in Sector 27.