India’s electricity consumption rises to 139 billion units in July

New Delhi: Electricity consumption in the country surged by 8.4% to 139 billion units in July this year compared to the same month last year. Power consumption stood at 128.25 billion units (BU) in July 2022 and 123.72 BU in July 2021.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 208.82 GW in July 2023. The peak power supply stood at 190.35 GW in July 2022 and 200.53 GW in July 2021.

Power consumption was affected in March, April, May and June this year due to widespread rains in the country.