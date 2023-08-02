India’s petrol consumption surge in July

New Delhi: India’s petrol consumption rose in July. Petrol sales rose 3.8% to 2.76 million tonne in July when compared with the same period last year.

As per the data revealed by the Petroleum Ministry, diesel consumption demand fell owing to monsoon rains and floods in some parts of the country. Diesel consumption fell 4.3% to 6.15 million tonne in July compared to the year-ago period.

Consumption of diesel had soared 6.7% and 9.3% in April and May, respectively. Month-on-month sales fell 13.7%, when compared with 7.13 million tonne of diesel consumed in June.

Month-on-month, LPG demand was up 8% compared to 2.28 million tonne of LPG consumption during June.